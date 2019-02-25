Revelstoke WorkBC to decrease to part time hours in April

The newly announced changes to WorkBC will be decreasing hours of operation in Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The B.C. government is making changes to WorkBC.

“Many people trying to find work face barriers to opportunity. They need a hand overcoming those barriers to take the next step to meet their goals,” said Shane Simpson, minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a news release. “That’s why we are refocusing WorkBC on delivering results for people. Improving accessibility and moving to more personalized supports will make it easier for more people to find good, stable jobs so they can provide for themselves and their families.”

WorkBC provides employment services to people at centres throughout the province and online through WorkBC.ca. People can find local and provincial job listings, workshops, skills assessments and targeted programs that include training, work experience and wage subsidies.

In Revelstoke the WorkBC Service provider will continue to be MCG International Consultants Ltd. however the hours will decrease from Monday-Friday 8:30-4:30 p.m. to Monday-Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Revelstoke is one of many locations in the province that will decrease to part time hours. The ministry made these decisions after consulting with stakeholders, service providers and looking at need, historical usage and analysis of the demographic and labour market changes that have occurred over the last few years.

Province-wide service changes under the new model include:

increasing the number of WorkBC centres to 103 locations, up from 84

moving to an outcome-based funding model that makes people’s success in the job market a priority for service providers

extending eligibility for specialized WorkBC services to anyone who has paid into employment insurance (EI) for five of the last 10 years and removing EI eligibility barriers

helping people find a better job if their hours are unstable, or if the work is not in line with their skills

providing an additional $9 million in direct supports like skills training and helping people access tools so they can pursue a career in the trades ($800,000 of which is allocated to the Revelstoke catchment area, which includes Golden)

improving services in rural communities by consolidating administrative catchment areas and freeing up funding for direct supports for people and more WorkBC centres

With the new out-come based funding model service providers will still receive a consistent and dependable monthly payment for operational costs, the facilities and staff needed to operate a WorkBC centre. However, instead of being paid for each client interaction, they will receive a performance payment when they successfully help someone find and maintain employment.

These payments will vary depending on individual people and their barriers to work. For example, when a job-ready individual — someone with few or no barriers to employment — successfully connects to the job market, a contractor could receive up to $2,000. For someone who faces barriers to employment, the payments can go as high as $12,000. Service providers will receive performance payments when a client sustains employment at four, 24 and 52 weeks.

Staff at the WorkBC centre in Revelstoke will determine eligibility and access to the financial supports that are available.

WorkBC centres are operated by not-for-profit, for-profit and public organizations that specialize in employment services. More than 150 organizations deliver WorkBC services in B.C., supporting more than 50,000 people each year.

Improving access to training and employment services is a part of government’s work to reduce poverty and increase opportunities for people in B.C., and is a shared priority with the B.C. Green caucus and part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement. The province’s first poverty reduction strategy will be introduced in early 2019.

In addition to the changes, two WorkBC programs will now be offered provincially, providing consistent, reliable services for people no matter where they live:

The Neil Squire Society will deliver assistive technology services through a resource centre, in partnership with WorkBC centres and online. The program offers adaptive technology to people with disabilities to open up employment opportunities and help them thrive in the workplace.

Douglas College will deliver apprentice services provincially. Services include processing financial support applications and help for apprentices to collect employment insurance benefits while in school.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.