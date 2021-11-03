Revelstoke’s drinking water filters last four years longer than expected

City spending more than $622,000 to replace

The City of Revelstoke has approved over $620,000 for equipment replacement at the water treatment plant.

Water filters at the Greely Creek Water Treatment Plant generally have a life cycle of 8-10 years, with technical reviews being done annually, however, the current filters have been in place for 14 years.

Steve Black, director of engineering for the city, said this is a testament to the high quality of our water.

The city’s drinking water generally comes from Greely Creek, with wells on the golf course providing back-up water when capacity of the creek is exceeded.

The filters will be fabricated by FilmTec and will likely be installed in early in 2022.

Funding for the project comes from the Water Replacement Reserve.

