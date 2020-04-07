The City of Revelstoke has already spent 88 per cent of their snow removal budget for 2020. (File photo)

Revelstoke’s snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

Roughly 440 cm of snow fell this winter

The City of Revelstoke has already used 88 per cent of its snow removal budget for 2020.

Of the approximately $1.4 million, about $1.3 million was used in January, February and March, leaving around $175,000 for November and December later this year.

“Typically, during a winter season, staff would expect approximately two-thirds of the budget to be allocated for January, February and March and the remainder for November and December,” said a report to city council from Darren Komonoski, operations manager for the Public Works department.

Given only 12 per cent of the budget is left for the beginning of next winter, Komonosky said, in his report, that an additional $200,000-$300,000 may be used from the Financial Stabilization Reserve for snow removal, as needed.

In 2019, the snow removal budget was also $1.4 million and the total spent was just over $1.6 million.

From November 2019-March 2020, the city saw 440 cm of snow, more than 100 cm above the ten year average of 330 cm. However, it was merely the 37th snowiest winter since 1906/07.

According to Revelstoke’s Public Work’s Department records, the most snowfall in a winter was in 1971/72 with 779 cm.

The least was in 1941/42, with 102 cm, followed by the winter of last year, which saw only 157 cm.

The city has 24 hour snow removal coverage, with the exception of Friday and Saturday nights. Windrowing and hauling of snow occurs when 20 cm or greater of snow has accumulated.

Komonosky’s report identified several challenges for snow removal this winter including:

  • illegal street parking
  • residents putting snow on the road
  • unmarked vehicles buried in snow
  • illegally parked RVs
  • bylaw officer availability

 

