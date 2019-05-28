Angie Mcleod organized a housing awareness demonstration over the May long weekend, collecting stories of housing struggles and ideas for creative solutions in Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstokian sets up mini tent city to raise awareness of housing issues

Residents were encouraged to share their stories and their ideas for solutions

A tepee went up on the old Mt. Begbie school property over the long weekend as part of a demonstration to raise awareness about the housing struggles in Revelstoke.

Angie Mcleod organized the event in order to create engagement and collect stories and feedback from the residents in Revelstoke who may be struggling to get by.

Mcleod worked in Victoria doing homeless outreach during the temporary tent city demonstration and saw how much those protests had an impact.

She wanted to make a similar visual statement in Revelstoke.

Mcleod plans on bringing the stories and ideas she collects from her demonstration to the Collective Impact Seminar planned for early June, which will bring together citizens from all walks of life to learn, envision and act to address the increasing issues of affordability in Revelstoke.

“I feel it is important for all people who struggle to stay members of the community to have a voice,” she said.

Mcleod believes that we need to shed light on the housing issues the city is facing.

She said there won’t be any solutions if we ignore it or just rant on social media about how city council or other levels of government are to blame.

She said the community needs to come together to create a solution.

Mcleod is still collecting stories and feedback, which can be submitted to lovacanadaeh@gmail.com

