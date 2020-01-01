Snow piling up on the railings overnight after Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning for the area. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstuck until 1 p.m. today

Trans Canada Highway closed east and west of Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east and west of Revelstoke for avalanche control work.

To the east, there is avalanche control work being done at Three Valley Gap until 12 p.m., to the west there is work between the Illecillewaet Brake Check and the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

DriveBC is saying the highway will be closed until 1 p.m. between Revelstoke and Golden.

There is also a road condition warning in place for Highway 23 south, as there is compact snow and potentially slippery sections as well as limited visibility due to fog.

On top of that, the Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry is experiencing 20 minute delays due to heavy snowfall.

For live information, see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

A further 10-20 cm of snow is expected in the area today, tapering off in the evening.

Tonight: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Amount 5 cm. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Temperature steady near zero.

Jan. 2: Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

43 cm in the last 24 hours.

49 cm in the last 48 hours

61 cm in the last seven days

Base depth 197 cm.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park

“If there is a rise in wind and/or temperature today, danger ratings will bump up rapidly. Be observant of any changes in the weather!”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

