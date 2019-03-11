Roads and weather for March 11

Conditions in the Revelstoke area today

Road conditions as of 5:50 a.m.:

Highway 1 west: Construction between Bowolin Rd and Camp Creek Rd, 25 km west of Revelstoke. Expect single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections between the West Boundary of Glacier National Park and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

Highway 23 north: No warnings.

Highway 23 south: No warnings.

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for clouds today. Snow mixed with rain beginning near noon. High plus three. UV index two or low.

Tonight: Snow. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Snowfall amount five to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus one. Wind chill minus three overnight.

Snow at the resort:

Last 24 hours: 5 cm

Last 48 hours: 11 cm

Last 7 days: 36 cm

Base depth: 218 cm

Season total: 858 cm

Avalanche Canada information for Glacier National Park as of 6:05 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate: Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 1 – Low: Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

