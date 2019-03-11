Environment Canada is calling for snow today! (Revelstoke Review file photo)

Roads and weather for March 11

Conditions in the Revelstoke area today

Road conditions as of 5:50 a.m.:

Highway 1 west: Construction between Bowolin Rd and Camp Creek Rd, 25 km west of Revelstoke. Expect single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections between the West Boundary of Glacier National Park and the West Boundary of Yoho National Park.

Highway 23 north: No warnings.

Highway 23 south: No warnings.

Find up to date information at drivebc.ca

Weather:

Environment Canada is calling for clouds today. Snow mixed with rain beginning near noon. High plus three. UV index two or low.

Tonight: Snow. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Snowfall amount five to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus one. Wind chill minus three overnight.

For more information go to weather.gc.ca

Snow at the resort:

Last 24 hours: 5 cm

Last 48 hours: 11 cm

Last 7 days: 36 cm

Base depth: 218 cm

Season total: 858 cm

Avalanche Canada information for Glacier National Park as of 6:05 a.m.:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate: Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline and below treeline: 1 – Low: Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Check for updated condition reports at avalanche.pc.gc.ca.

 

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snowfall warning for Paulson Summit, cloud and sleet weather for valley below

Environment Canada is forecasting grey days ahead

Deceased Okanagan man identified as veteran

The West Kelowna man was found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp

New federal agriculture minister to visit Okanagan

Marie-Claude Bibeau is slated to be in Vernon and Kelowna Monday

Revelstoke’s population double what Statistics Canada reports

Preliminary results from TELUS Insights also outline visitor numbers

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

B.C. student’s unique prom proposal was a ‘shoe-in’

Girl comes up with Croc-solid plan to ask longtime friend to event

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Federal agriculture minister in Okanagan for B.C. farmers, tree fruit industry announcements

Announcements will be in Vernon at 10:30 Monday and 2:30 in Kelowna

Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

Top Democrats called the proposed cuts to essential services “dangerous.”

Okanagan bar warns of dropped calls in the bathroom

If you’re headed out to enjoy some libations make sure you hold on to your phones tight

