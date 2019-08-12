Clouds and a high of 20 expected in Revelstoke today. (DriveBC)

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Showers this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 13.

For more informaton see Environment Canada.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between Meadows in the Sky Pkwy and Loop Brook Campground. From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd. From 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reduced speed zones.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit), 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions, lane closures and delays.

Construction work between Loop Brook Campground and Beaver Valley Rd from 8 p.m.-7 a.m. daily. Single lane altnerating traffic.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary, 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Expect speed reductions.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. on weekdays. Lane closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd. from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Limited visibility with fog between Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Highway 1 for 49.0 km.

For more information see DriveBC.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
