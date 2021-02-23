Roads icy before Highway 1 collision east of Sicamous

A Mini Cooper towing a travel trailer and a Toyota pickup were tow of the vehicles involved in a Feb. 22 collision on Highway 1 near Lybarger Road. (Sicamous RCMP image)

Road conditions were a factor in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Craigellachie on Feb. 22.

The Sicamous RCMP and the Revelstoke Highway patrol unit were called to the collision near Lybarger Road at 7:30 a.m. Eagle Valley Rescue, AIM Roads and BC Ambulance also sent crews to the scene.

According to Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, the collision occurred on a stretch of highway with a single lane travelling in each direction. The driver of a westbound pickup truck had lost control and spun out before coming to rest in the ditch beside the westbound lane.

Following the first vehicle’s loss of control, a westbound Mini Cooper towing a small travel trailer was passing by. The mini’s travel trailer was sideswiped by an eastbound semi truck causing it to lose control and slam into the stationary pickup truck. The car and trailer came to rest blocking the westbound lane of the highway. No one was seriously injured.

According to McNeil, changing weather conditions had led to a layer of ice on the highway. He said the highway maintenance contractor had been sanding the road earlier that morning but recently melted snow had begun to freeze again, leaving fresh unsanded ice behind.

No violation tickets were issued in connection with the crash. The highway was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for about an hour until the crash could be cleared and it could fully reopen.



