Roads, weather, snow report for Revelstoke area today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 2. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 0 cm
Base at 1,950m: 212 cm
Season total: 808 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Feb. 26 at 6:45 a.m.:
“With a generally stable snowpack, caution is still needed. Be aware that small sluffs or thin wind slabs in confined gullies can knock a person off their feet and over cliffs.”
Alpine: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain
Treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.