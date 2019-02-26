Roads, weather, snow report for Revelstoke area today

It’s another sunny one

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High minus 2. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 212 cm

Season total: 808 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Feb. 26 at 6:45 a.m.:

“With a generally stable snowpack, caution is still needed. Be aware that small sluffs or thin wind slabs in confined gullies can knock a person off their feet and over cliffs.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.