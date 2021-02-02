Rocks pepper Pelmewash Parkway in Lake Country

Natural freeze and thaw causes debris to come off hillside

Some large debris came crashing down on a popular Lake Country route.

Rocks peppered Pelmewash Parkway between Winfield and Oyama overnight Sunday, Jan. 31.

“Tons of rocks all over the road,” one area resident said.

It’s not an uncommon occurrence, as the rocks and debris shift and move as temperatures fluctuate.

“With the extended period of freeze/thaw cycles recently, the district roads team has been monitoring the rock faces along Pelmewash Parkway more closely,” Lake Country’s communications officer Karen Miller said. “They were actively doing some cleanup Monday of small rocks that had fallen on and near the roadway.

“Motorists are reminded to travel at the posted speed limits and always use caution during changing weather conditions – snow, ice, water and rocks are some of the natural conditions we all expect to navigate around in the beautiful natural area we enjoy living in.”

READ MORE: Lake Country Mountie accused of assault responds to civil lawsuit

READ MORE: Lake Country looks at amending parks DCCs

@LC_Calendar

newsroom@lakecountrynews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation