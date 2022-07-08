FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

FILE – Rogers Communications. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Rogers/Fido customers without cell service, internet in widespread network outage

In some cities, 911 is being impacted

Rogers and Fido users from coast to coast are struggling to make calls or use the internet in a widespread network outage Friday morning.

This has left some cities unable to have 911 calling, as well, including Toronto and Ottawa.

In a tweet, Rogers said it is aware of the issue and efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Last year, Rogers customers were left without service when the company suffered a massive wireless outage caused by a software update.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Internet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged Vancouver Island couple split up
Next story
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister

Just Posted

Revelstoke Multicultural Society float in Canada Day parade, circa 1985. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2459)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 7

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Attacking turtles

Painting at the Revelstoke Wildflower Festival. (Photo by Tom Poole)
Wildflower Festival to bring a splash of colour to Revelstoke

Motorists in Canada are continuing to face high prices at the pumps. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
EDITORIAL: Tax cuts won’t fix rising gas prices