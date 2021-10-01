Rollover near Coldstream sends 2 to hospital

An air ambulance helicopter takes off from the helipad at West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni, B.C. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

One person was airlifted to hospital after a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) rollover Wednesday near Coldstream.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a single-vehicle rollover on Noble Canyon Road, about one kilometre from Highway 6, around 12:30 p.m. Sept. 29.

Initial investigation determined the Arctic Cat UTV failed to negotiate a sharp turn and left the road, rolling several times before coming to a rest in a ditch.

The two occupants were able to free themselves and call 911.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, was airlifted by BC Ambulance Services with serious life-threatening injuries.

His passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

