Rollover traps two north of Vernon

Two people were reportedly trapped in a rollover at the north end of Swan Lake Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle incident near the Highway 97 junction around 12:45 p.m. in the southbound lane.
The occupants were extricated and taken by BC Ambulance.
