Salmon Arm Fire Department quickly extinguishes fire above Foreshore Trail

Police vehicles park on Lakeshore Road on Thursday, March 4 about 6 p.m. as fire crews respond to a fire below, above the tracks. A CP Rail train stopped below to accommodate the emergency crews. (Sean Gray photo)

Fire, police and ambulance crews responded to a fire reported between Lakeshore Road and the Foreshore Trail Thursday evening.

The call came in about 6 p.m. March 4, with one fire truck driving partway down the trail adjoining the bird sanctuary in order to access the site, and another stopped at the gate to the trail along with a police vehicle.

Emergency crews also gathered above, on Lakeshore Road.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reported that a man had lit a campfire there. Some of his belongings, which included small petrochemical containers, caught fire. West said quick action by the Salmon Arm Fire Department extinguished the fire with no properties being threatened.

The man escaped without injury and remained on the scene to speak with fire and police crews. No criminal charges are being pursued.

Read more: Salmon Arm residents reminded to resist temptation to burn yard waste

Read more: 14 months of COVID-19 data show Kamloops cases doubling Vernon’s

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireSalmon Arm



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

A CP Rail train stops on Thursday, March 4 about 6 p.m. to enable fire crews and police to respond to a fire reported between the tracks and Lakeshore Road. (Sean Gray photo)