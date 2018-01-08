Salmon Arm RCMP are investigating a robbery which took place on Ross Street on Saturday, Jan. 6. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm RCMP search for armed robbery suspect

Man brandishes a handgun at employee, escapes with undisclosed amount of cash

Salmon Arm RCMP are still looking for the suspect of an armed robbery on Saturday afternoon in the downtown core.

On Jan.6, 2018 at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call from a commercial business on Ross Street.

A lone male wearing dark clothing and a dark scarf over his face entered a financial institution, identified by citizen reports as Venue Financial Centre.

The suspect was brandishing a handgun and demanded cash from the female employee who was on site.

Staff Sgt. Scott West reports the robber made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and change, fleeing on foot in the direction of Hudson Street in the downtown core.

RCMP investigators continue to investigate the file as they attempt to identify the male suspect. The robber has been described as being a Caucasian male, with dark hair and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie and black pants. He appeared to be 25 to 30 years old.

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules
Next story
UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing sledders located safely on Boulder Mountain

RCMP say they’re both cold, but in good overall health

Glimpses of the Past

From a new engine for the fire brigade in 1893 to spreading avalanche awareness in 1988

New location for local bike shop proposed

If development permit approved, Tantrum Ride Co would relocate to new build at 306 First Street West

Seasonal lull in real estate sales

Housing sales declined by 24 per cent in December, with 459 sales posted to the MLS.

Grizzlies douse Heat in home victory

Revelstoke sits atop the conference with 51 points

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Load spilled on Highway 97

Accident in Vernon sees logging truck load strewn across road

Silverstar ‘promposal’ caught on tape

A Vernon teen enlisted the help of Silverstar to pull off the perfect promposal

Cleared for landing, a pilot’s view

Take a look a this pilot’s video of a plane landing in Kelowna

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

Moxie Ladies tap into fitness and fun

Seniors keep minds sharp and bodies active through dance

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Most Read