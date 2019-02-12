Salmon Arm RCMP track, arrest fleeing couple in South Shuswap

Suspect has warrants for arrest in Kamloops, Merrit and Vancouver

A police pursuit of a fleeing vehicle ended with Salmon Arm RCMP arresting two suspects, including a man with arrest warrants in Kamloops, Merritt and Vancouver.

Staff Sgt. Scott West says on Feb. 12, police attempted to pull over the same vehicle twice in Salmon Arm but were unsuccessful.

The fleeing vehicle was later located in the Notch Hill area, where it had gone off the road and into a ditch due to poor conditions and snow-covered roads.

Upon discovering the vehicle, officers determined that two people had fled the vehicle. Police followed their tracks and a police dog unit was brought in to assist.

After a lengthy tracking process with the police dog, a man was located who was attempting to hide from police.

The man, who is not known to be from Salmon Arm, had warrants for his arrest in Kamloops, Merrit and Vancouver.

The outstanding arrest warrants were for obstructing a police officer, failure to comply, assaulting a police officer and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A woman was also arrested near the scene and later released as Salmon Arm RCMP continue their investigation into stolen property located in the vehicle.

