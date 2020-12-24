Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)

Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

Every Christmas, Santa visits many homes.

In the Okanagan, the white-bearded man sometimes takes special requests to visit children at their homes leading up to Christmas. There, children sit on his knee from the comfort of their homes, and tell the jolly man how the holidays are going, how they’re doing in school, and what they hope to get Christmas day.

However due to COVID-19, sitting on Santa’s knee isn’t always possible. Thanks to modern technology though, he has managed to keep in touch.

Just today, Santa spoke over video chat with 11 families across the country, including several in the Kelowna area.

Seeing the children’s faces light up when he arrives at their door, or in this case when he pops up on their computer screen, is Santa’s favourite part about these one-on-one visits.

He takes a lot of pride in what he does, and says every child he speaks with is special. He explained he chooses to give back because people have given him much over the years.

“It’s in the spirit of giving back… letting other people be happy as well, there’s a need for that in the world,” said Santa over the phone, in between virtual visits on Christmas Eve.

He has been connecting with families virtually over the Zoom app. He hopes his visits can brighten people’s spirits during a challenging time.

“It’s been special, in a different way than normal, but still special nonetheless… I’ve had a lot of people say they can’t wait until the pandemic’s over and Santa can come again.”

Santa himself will be staying safe on Christmas day, and like many, won’t be visiting friends. He looks forward to spending time with his family.

“Just because I’m Santa, doesn’t mean I get any special favours, none at all.”

To chat with Santa, contact his Kelowna-based communications coordinator, Ric Bach, at santaric.hohoho@gmail.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

