Satan, swear words spray painted all over Vernon school

An extensive vandalism spree left a Vernon school littered with crude graffiti over the weekend.
Swear words, satanic symbols, threats and more covered almost every wall, door, window and even a car at Clarence Fulton Secondary school.
Officials were quick to cover up the graffiti, but are looking very closely into the crime.
“The RCMP and school are investigating,” Vernon School District superintendent Joe Rogers said.
The school is believed to have surveillance which will aid in the investigation.
