School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents from School District 58 on March 22 says the employee works in the operations department.

“To the best of our knowledge the staff member’s work, during first signs of illness, was limited and did not involve schools or classrooms…The scope of contact at that time for the school district was also limited,” states the letter.

The notification also indicates the board is following Interior Health protocols.

“This includes their first step which is contact tracing and the notification process. Interior Health will notify anyone exposed to the worker.”

B.C. to suspend K-12 schools indefinitely due to COVID-19

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol
Next story
Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Just Posted

‘COVID-19 is definitely in the community and definitely spreading’: Local clinic warns Revelstoke

‘Assume that everyone you know is incubating the virus and potentially contagious’

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

Updated: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Baking a legacy out of flour and salt

Karina Miller is the owner of Pretty Baked Pie Co. in Revelstoke

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Great Okanagan Festival to be re-scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The new date will be scheduled for sometime in late summer or early fall

South Shuswap First Responders to stop taking calls amid COVID-19 concerns

Disease transmission and equipment issues led the medical volunteers to make the decision.

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

School worker tests positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the school district responsible for Princeton and Merritt has… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

Most Read