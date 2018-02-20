Search continues for B.C. woman missing in Mexico

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen Thursday, Feb. 15 diving in Puerto Vallarta

Gloria Anne Miller, wife of DCT Chambers Trucking founder David Chambers, is missing following a dive near Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. (Facebook photo)

Canadian consular officials and Mexican authorities in Puerto Vallarta are continuing the search for a missing Vernon woman.

Gloria Anne Miller was last seen diving in the area the morning of Thursday, Feb. 15.

“Consular officials are providing assistance to the family in Canada and Mexico during this difficult time,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Philip Hannan said Tuesday. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends anxiously awaiting news.”

The family, who flew to Mexico upon hearing of Miller’s disappearance, is said to be returning to Vernon where her husband David Chambers, owner of DCT Chambers Trucking Ltd, is expected to give a statement. The family has asked for privacy until an official statement has been made.

“Canadian consular officials are in contact with local authorities in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico who are actively searching for the missing Canadian,” Hannan said. “Due to provisions of the Privacy Act, no further information can be disclosed.”

