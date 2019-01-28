Police are looking for Brian Kyme Franklin. He was last seen driving this distinct pickup truck. (RCMP photo)

Search continues for missing Armstrong man

Police have released a new photo of Brian Kyme Franklin’s vehicle

Police are continuing their search for missing Armstrong man Brian Kyme Franklin.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP said Franklin was last seen Jan. 3.

Franklin is believed to own a red 2005 Toyota Tundra with Lego characters in a construction site displayed on the side. The No. 19 is on the back passenger window. A safety first logo is on both the driver and passenger doors. The vehicle is registered under the B.C. plate No. MC2169.

The vehicle is very distinct and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is hoping that someone has information in regards to the missing or the location of the truck.

The vehicle was last seen in Vernon on Jan. 5.

Anyone with information about Franklin or the truck is asked to call the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, Armstrong detachment at 250-546-3028 and reference file #2019-754.

You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

