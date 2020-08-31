Second civic employee retires from Okanagan district

Another Coldstream employee is hanging up their hat.

After a career that has spanned more than 25 years with the District of Coldstream, Irma Breitkreutz will be retiring in October. Breitkreutz has held many different roles with the district, most recently as the deputy municipal clerk, a position she has held since 2014.

“Irma has seen many changes within the dstrict during her career with our organization. Her knowledge and experience will be missed. I would like to thank Irma for her contributions to our organization during her time with us. We wish her all the best in her retirement,” chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said.

Kim Tvergyak will be taking over as deputy municipal clerk for Coldstream effective Oct. 1, 2020. Tvergyak currently serves as the executive administrative assistant and has been in that role since joining the district in 2016. Tvergyak previously held administrative roles with the Fraser Valley Regional District, District of Mission and Regional District of North Okanagan.

Breitkreutz is the second long-time employee retiring, following director of development services Mike Reiley’s retirement, which takes effect at the end of September 2020.

