Second lottery win in North Okanagan for same draw

Bradley Croney is the latest Lotto BC/49 winner, taking home $75,000 after picking up his winning ticket from Enderby. (BCLC photo)

Sipping on his morning coffee, Bradley Croney thought he was still dreaming when he read the winning lotto numbers.

The Enderby resident matched five of the six numbers, plus the bonus number, in the March 4 BC/49 draw, earning him $75,000.

“I thought I was still foggy but it was real,” Croney said. “It is still really surreal and is sinking in the more I tell people.”

Croney bought the winning ticket at G&B Fuels on George Street.

He wasn’t the only big winner from the BC/49 draw this week. Someone who purchased a ticket in Courtenay won the coveted $2 million jackpot – that prize has not been claimed yet.

This is the second big win locally from Wednesday’s draw.

