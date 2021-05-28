Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Update 3 p.m.:

The wildfire next to Ashnola Road is now under control according to BC Wildfire.

Nine members of the wildfire service, including fire cause investigators, are currently on the scene of the blaze.

At least 20 members battled the fire overnight.

The blaze is now 2.6 hectares and not expected to grow any further.

“Under control is considered the last stage before a fire is inactive,” said Nicole Bonnett, an information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre.

________

Original Story:

A second wildfire in four days has sparked near Keremeos.

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a blaze in the Ashnola Road area. The fire is estimated to be 2.10 hectares in size.

The blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

This is the second fire in the region after a blaze started near Nighthawk about 20 km southeast of Keremeos. That fire was considered held as of Thursday afternoon.

Neither fire appears to have threatened structures.

Earlier in the week on Victoria Day, a blaze that sparked inside an old storage shed turned into a raging grass fire prompting a response by BC Wildfire. That fire took more than six hours to get under control.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bcwildfire

Previous story
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support familes of Kelowna students killed in car crash
Next story
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Just Posted

It’s a bit shocking when lunch is something you’d usually shriek in horror at if you found it lurking in the spaghetti and meatballs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s time to eat insects. Oh dear.

People around the world consume more than 1,900 different species of insects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Vernon-raised singer-songwriter Justin Moore is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)
Okanagan, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support familes of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Most Read