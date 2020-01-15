Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Secondary residences on properties within the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) in the Regional District of North Okanagan won’t be allowed by the end of next month.

In February 2019, provincial regulations changed affecting properties within the ALR and a major change involves secondary residences for a member of the property owner’s immediate family — manufactured or mobile homes — will be prohibited after Feb. 22, 2020.

For residents planning on installing a secondary family dwelling within the building inspection area of the RDNO (Electoral Areas B, C, D, E, F, Lumby and Spallumcheen), building permits must be obtained by the deadline on Feb. 22, 2020.

At least 30 days prior are required so staff can assess applications and issue a permit on time. This means the final deadline for those interested in installing a secondary family dwelling must apply by Jan. 23, 2020.

Several regulations regarding existing and new residential buildings, including moving soil and fill materials, will be put into effect and as provincial regulations continue changing, the RDNO recommends speaking with RDNO Planning and Building staff or Agricultural Land Commission staff before making an application, starting construction, non-agricultural uses or moving soil on ALR land.

For more information on the Agricultural Land Commission can be found at alc.gov.bc.ca.

