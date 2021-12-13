Self-isolating for COVID-19 leads to North Shuswap Elementary moving online

North Shuswap Elementary is closed and will be holding online classes from Dec. 13 though 17, meaning the school won’t reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 4 due to the winter vacation break. (Facebook photo)

Although it’s not being declared a COVID-19 outbreak, North Shuswap Elementary has moved to online learning for a week as a result of self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

“In order to support the North Shuswap Elementary School staff and students who are currently self-isolating due to COVID-19, and because of staffing constraints, it was decided to close the school to in-person learning for the week,” stated a notice on the School District 83 website.

The Dec. 12 notice said the school was “pivoting to online learning” from Dec. 13 to 17. The week will segue into winter vacation, so the school building will not reopen until Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The school district also noted word had been received of a COVID-19 exposure at Ranchero Elementary on Dec. 6, but no further action was required by the school.

When there is an exposure, Interior Health will directly notify confirmed close contacts of the positive case with further instructions, including if they should self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms of illness,” stated the school district announcement. “If you are contacted by Interior Health, or receive a self-isolation/self-monitor letter, it is imperative that you follow their direction carefully. The most important thing for students and families to remember is that students who have any symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and get tested.”

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever or chills, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell. Most people experience only mild disease. A small number of people may experience a more moderate to severe illness requiring hospitalization, noted the School District 83 announcement.

COVID-19 is spread by respiratory droplets when a person coughs or sneezes. It may also be spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

The Board of Education of School District 83 asked residents to please use all the layers of protection available.

