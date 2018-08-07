Proud mom Hailey Bishop (and dad Kaelyn Bishop) said it was a heartwarming moment as their son Atticus Bishop spent some quality time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Hailey said Trudeau “was so sweet with him,” and then Sophie Trudeau came over because she was jealous of her hubby getting to hold the baby. Photo submitted by Hailey Bishop

Selfies with the Prime Minister in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took time for selfies at a B.C. Day celebration in Penticton

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in Penticton’s Gyro Park for B.C. Day and took time with locals to get their selfies in.

Related: Prime Minister Trudeau visits the South Okanagan

Trudeau has been touring B.C. for the past few days, and reportedly made a stop Sunday at Granny’s Fruit Stand in Summerland, where he bought local nectarines and berry syrup.

Did you take a good photo with the PM? Send it to newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Here are some of your pictures:

#justintrudeau visits Penticton! #trudeau #penticton

A post shared by Melanie Mehrer (@melanie__mehrer) on

Nice hair JT #bcday #gyropark #penticton #visitpenticton

A post shared by Justin Zimmerman (@justinjzimmerman_) on

A future RAP student (Miss Justine's niece: Dream) was dancing in Penticton today, to celebrate BC Day! After dancing, she got to run up and give Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a big hug after he gave his speech. Before this photo was taken, Justin told Dream and the group of friends she was with, that each of them were the future of our communities and our country. It was an inspiring speech to listen to and pretty incredible to watch these youngsters take in what he had to say to them! His speech reminded us of the importance of youth education and re-instilled in me the importance of extending mentorship to our next generation. Passion counts and RAP is proud to be continuing to build different ways that we can support youth through art eductation and outreach initiatives. Stay tuned…we have news, upcoming projects, and workshops that we can't wait to share with youth! In the meantime, we wish you and your families a wonderful long weekend and a very happy BC day 🇨🇦🎉 #bcday #britishcolumbia #justintrudeau #photooftheday #penticton #vancouverdance #canadian #youth #art #dance #proud #okanaganliving #speech #primeminister #vanarts #bcperformingarts #dancers #artistsofinstagram #artmatters #makeadifference

A post shared by Reforming Art Productions (@reformingart) on

Finally I met him #support #bcday #summer #penticton

A post shared by I 'M SIRICHAT 💋💋 (@kanompotae.s) on

A casual long weekend bump-in with pals. @justinpjtrudeau #Penticton

A post shared by Mary-Jo Dionne (@mjdionneproductions) on

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’
Next story
Columbia Basin Trust funds 12 new childcare spaces in Revelstoke

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust funds 12 new childcare spaces in Revelstoke

Revelstoke’s Stepping Stones Child Care Centre is on of 42 child care… Continue reading

Revy Let’s Talk: Yes, I carry a Naloxone kit. Don’t you?

Within a single society, values and opinions can diverge substantially on the… Continue reading

Okanagan to be hit by a heat wave

Temperatures could get as high as 40 C

Feds jump in to fund invasive mussels research in B.C.

Funding to help combat zebra and quagga mussels

How well do you really know British Columbia?

To celebrate B.C. Day, take this 20-question test to find out how much you know about our province

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs ‘living transplant’

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside BC nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

Canucks Young Stars single game tickets available

The 2018 Young Stars Classic takes place Sept. 7 to Sept. 9 in Penticton

New CEO found for Interior Health

Kelowna - Susan Brown has been named CEO for IH

B.C. music festival invests in drug-testing tech

Salmo’s Shambhala Music Festival donated $10K to help purchase an FTIR Spectrometer

WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

BC Fruit Trees unveils high-tech sorter

The automated production line uses cameras to sort and grade peaches, nectarines, and apples.

B.C. intersection cameras now live around the clock

Speeders and red-light runners get tickets in the mail

Update: Heavy smoke expected from burn-off operations on Snowy Mountain fire

The Snowy Mountain fire did not grow overnight Tuesday and remains 40 per cent contained

Most Read