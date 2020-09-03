RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Semi-truck allegedly hits cyclist and drives off in Penticton

On Aug. 16 a woman was knocked off her bike by a semi truck, near Fairview and Huth

Penticton RCMP wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed a cyclist hit by a semi truck on Fairview Road in Penticton.

The incident, which took place Aug. 16 at 8 p.m., involved a woman cycling north on Fairview Road.

In a release Sept. 3 RCMP say a semi truck was attempting to turn left onto Fairview Road from Huth Avenue. The woman continued cycling but heard the truck approaching closer.

The woman was knocked off her bike by the truck, falling onto the sidewalk and sustaining minor injuries.

The truck continued past her, travelling east onto Duncan Avenue. Although the woman couldn’t recall the licence plate, the semi truck described as having no trailer, being dark in colour with heavy dirt on the rear.

“Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any part of this incident, and encourage them to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

READ MORE: Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Aquatic Centre reopens Sept. 8
Next story
Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

Just Posted

40-year-old treasure map unearthed in Revelstoke school during renovations

‘I hope there won’t be too many holes to fill before school starts’ says Columbia Park principal

KIJHL delays season to Nov. 13; three teams opt out

The league will play a 30-game season without 100 Mile House, Spokane and Beaver Valley

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services douses two fires

More than ten crew members responded to each call out

Community radio gets approval in Okanagan Valley

CRTC gives station the green light

Okanagan-Shuswap residential sales strong despite decreased inventory

Inventory struggling to keep up with demand, real estate board says

Kelowna busker lives off poems he writes on-demand

Give him a word and some coin, and he’ll write you a poem on-the-spot

Vancouver to Sicamous: a backroads journey by bicycle

Marco Bieri discovers backcountry via trails, logging and mining roads

PHOTOS: Court appearance for B.C. pig-farm animal activists met with protesters

More than 60 people rushed into Excelsior Hog Farm in late April 2019

Small dog attacked by pit bull at Salmon Arm beach

Owner says her dog was pounced on by a larger dog owned by people camping on beach

Mr. Pretzels confirms COVID-19 at North Okanagan mall

Village Green Centre shop employee recovers from coronavirus

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Vernon firefighters douse flames from abandoned campfire

Crews responded to the Turtle Mountain area around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday evening

Semi-truck allegedly hits cyclist and drives off in Penticton

On Aug. 16 a woman was knocked off her bike by a semi truck, near Fairview and Huth

Suspected arsonist arrested after fleeing from Penticton RCMP

Motorcyclist being investigated for brush fire near Channel Parkway and Highway 97

Most Read