Senior struck on snowy streets in Okanagan

Pedestrian taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

A pedestrian was struck on the snowy streets Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Highway 97 (32nd Street), near 32nd Ave shortly before 11 a.m.

A senior was reportedly taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is one of several incidents that plagued Vernon’s slick streets following a dump of snow Monday evening.

Power was knocked out to hundreds, which in turn cut off the streetlights at a major intersection, causing considerable backups. The lights at 48th Avenue and 27th Street were out, forcing a four-way stop, and causing some confusion.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Power restored in Vernon

There is a truck in the ditch on Silver Star Road, near the 5000 block.

There are also reports of a car in the ditch on Highway 97 near Bernie Road.

Meanwhile, others made the most of all the snow and had some fun building snowmen.

READ MORE: Vernon gets creative during Snowmageddon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.