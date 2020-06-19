B.C. Premier John Horgan tours an expanded health clinic in Sooke, June 12, 2020. (B.C. government)

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

B.C. has recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 for June 19, bringing the province’s total since the pandemic began to 2,790.

There were no new deaths or outbreaks in the health care system in the previous 24 hours, with coronavirus outbreak measures still in place at six long-term care or assisted living facilities in the Lower Mainland and one in an acute-care hospital.

The province has not seen a death related to COVID-19 in the past week, after recording 168 deaths since the pandemic began. There are currently 178 active cases, with most people recovering in self-isolation at home, 11 people being treated in B.C. hospitals, six in intensive care.

Most of the deaths in B.C. and across Canada have been elderly people with chronic health conditions. Outbreaks have been declared over in 34 in senior care facilities, with residents and staff testing negative for the virus that can trigger severe respiratory illness similar to pneumonia.

An outbreak reported June 17 at Mission Memorial Hospital involved patients transferred to Maple Hill long-term care in Langley and Tabor Home assisted living in Abbotsford, prompting testing of other hospital patients and staff.

Active outbreaks still being monitored include Langley Lodge long-term care, which is dealing with its second outbreak. Also being monitored are Maple Hill in Langley, Nicola Lodge nursing home in Port Coquitlam, Valhaven Home long-term care and Tabor Home in Abbotsford, and Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver.

