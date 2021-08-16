The “beach” area at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The “beach” area at Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

Several Central Okanagan regional parks closed due to Mount Law wildfire

The regional district is asking residents to stay out of the parks for safety

Several regional parks within the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) are closed until further due to the Mount Law wildfire.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith said people are asked to stay away from these parks for the time being to keep them safe.

“If necessary, this will also allow structure and BC Wildfire crews to safely do their work,” he said in a statement.

“We never want to close our parks, but in this case keeping everyone safe and not straining our first fire responder resources is more important.”

The following regional parks will be closed to visitors until it is safe to reopen them:

  • Trepanier Creek Greenway Regional Park
  • Coldham Regional Park
  • Glen Canyon Regional Park
  • Goats Peak Regional Park
  • Gellatly Heritage Regional Park
  • Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park

No other RDCO park is affected by these closures. For more information on which parks are open, visit the regional district’s website.

READ MORE: West Kelowna pizza parlour offers free meals for evacuees, firefighters

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
More evac alerts issued as Mount Law wildfire grows to 200 hectares near West Kelowna
Next story
Mount Law fire now 800 hectares, guards in place to protect West Kelowna neighbourhood

Just Posted

There’s a lot of mixed messaging about COVID-19, again. (Stock photo)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Losing sight of both the frying pan and the fire

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
The Parent Bench: When your child seems afraid of the world

The world wasted 931 million metric tons of food in 2019, according to a United Nations estimate in the Food Waste Index Report. (Pexels)
Morning Start: The world wastes about 1 billion metric tons of food each year

Guards surrounding most the Shuswap Complex of wildfires, including the Crazy Creek Gorge Wildfire near Sicamous (shown here on Aug. 5) are holding, according to B.C. Wildfire Service and the Shuswap Emergency Program. (Shuswap Emergency Program Facebook photo)
Guards surrounding Shuswap fires holding