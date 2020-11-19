Several Revelstoke businesses adjust services due to COVID-19 spike

Some are temporarily closing, some are going to take-out only

In light of recently confirmed COVID-19 exposures in Revelstoke, several businesses are temporarily changing their operations.

Yesterday, Nov. 18, The Taco Club closed it’s doors after a confirmed exposure and the Craft Bierhause closed after a possible exposure.

On the same day Interior Health announced 38 new COVID-19 cases in the region, with 762 more across the province and 10 additional deaths.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 38 additional cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 762 more Wednesday

There has not yet been an orders or requests from the provincial government for businesses to shut down as they did in March, however Dr. Bonnie Henry has asked that people avoid non-essential travel.

READ MORE: Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus