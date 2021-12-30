Several Vernon businesses broken into over holidays

One shop was stolen from twice in one night

After being broken into twice in one night, one downtown shop owner was told even if they caught the culprit, it’s likely nothing will happen.

Raven Hair Studio, on 30th Avenue, was first broken into after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28. The second break-in and theft took place just a few hours later, after 5 a.m.

“Just long enough to circle the downtown, make a police report and crawl back into bed before the alarm went again,” the downtown Vernon shop said. “Skilled at their craft, seamless entry.”

While there was limited damage, approximately $1,000 in items were stolen, including the gifts for the donation draw for a toy drive. But what is worse is the studio fears these incidents will only continue.

“Cops say nothing will probably happen if they catch them.”

For now, the shop is asking the public to keep their eyes out for Sutra blow brushes, flat irons, Ellebaba mascara, colour proof gift packs, Joico products and more.

The Pink Spotted Goat was also broken into just before Christmas.

A variety of items from socks to rings, leather wallets to wave charcuterie boards and one-of-a-kind art pieces were stolen.

“If you receive any of these as gifts, please let me know. All I want is them back-no questions asked,” the 29th Avenue shop said.

A downtown pawn shop was also broken into and is not opening again until it can get its door fixed.

In fact, Talk of the Town Pawn is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who knows who broke in (as written on the plywood boarding the 30th Avenue shop up).

