Sex assault sentencing delayed for Vernon physiotherapist

A Vernon physiotherapist convicted of sexual assault has had his sentencing postponed.

In 2019, Stephen Witvoet, 47, pled guilty to nine of 16 charges he faced for sexually assaulting women clientele between 2009-16.

Crown and defence lawyers completed submissions on Monday, Jan. 27, and have jointly agreed on a sentence of six months of house arrest followed by two years of probation.

Provincial court judge Jeremy Guild heard their final arguments, but did wish to give a hurried decision.

“Defence and Crown completed their submissions, and the judge is going to consider what his decision will be,” said Dan McLaughlin of the B.C. Prosecution Service on Tuesday.

Witvoet’s sentencing date is now set for March 30 at the Vernon Law Courts.

Witvoet ran his own physiotherapy clinic in Vernon between 2009 and 2016. A total of 16 women came forward as victims of sexual assault since. All victims were over the age of 18.

