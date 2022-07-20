Sexual assault charges against Vernon doctor

RCMP seeking other patients who may have had similar dealings with accused

An ongoing investigation by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has led to sexual assault charges against a Vernon doctor.

The initial investigation began when a female victim reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by her treating physician. Following a full and comprehensive investigation, the findings were submitted to the BC Prosecution Service who have approved two charges of sexual assault against the accused in relation to two victims.

The accused, 41-year old Dr. Peter Inkpen, was arrested on July 14 and has since been released from custody on conditions to have no contact with the victims. Inkpen is next scheduled to appear in Vernon court July 28, 2022.

“Due to the accused’s profession, investigators believe there may be other individuals with information about these incidents,” said Const. Chris Terleski, RCMP media relations. “We are releasing the accused’s name to assist us in furthering the investigation and are encouraging anyone who may have information about these or other incidents to please contact police at 250-545-7171.”

Inkpen is listed online as practicing at a Vernon clinic now permanently closed.

READ MORE: Senior missing from Enderby found

READ MORE: Senior in wheelchair hit by car in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DoctorsRCMPsexual assaultVernon