Shuswap community rallies to fundraise for sick infant

Jaxon Langdon is less than a month old and is already fighting for his life.

Due to numerous health issues, the infant son of Kayla and Tyrell Langdon of Salmon Arm is receiving constant care in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of BC Children’s Hospital.

In the face of health challenges far more serious than the doctors who monitored Kayla’s pregnancy had thought, Jaxon and Kayla had to be airlifted from Vernon Jubilee Hospital to B.C. Children’s in Vancouver only hours after his birth. Tyrell drove to Vancouver.

The family is in for the long haul; they have been told they will need to spend a minimum of six to eight weeks in Vancouver before Jaxon can be transferred to Kelowna.

Tyrell competed in the Hit2Fit charity boxing event hosted by the Salmon Arm Bulldogs Boxing Club in May; he won his fight and the Langdon family is confident Jaxon will win his as well.

Related:Hit 2 Fit charity boxing knocks it out once again

The Bulldogs have been one of the driving forces behind fundraising efforts to help ease the Langdons’ financial burdens. A barbecue fundraiser hosted by DeMille’s Farm Market and the Bulldogs will be held at DeMille’s on July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members of the Salmon Arm Bulldogs also organized a two-day bottle drive on July 9 and 10.

Garnette Davidson, one of the organizers of the bottle drive, said between cash donations and money from the bottles they were able to deposit $1,137.55 in the Langdons’ account after the first day of the bottle drive.

Davidson called the bottle drive a great team effort.

“Kayla and I would like to thank Garnette Davidson for setting up the bottle drive and all our family, friends and the community that made the bottle drive a success. The community we live in is amazing! There is so much love and support… from the bottom of our hearts we thank you for all the love,” wrote Tyrell Langdon in a comment on the Observer’s Facebook page.

Related: Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Merchants at the Westgate Public Market have put together a gift basket valued at $500 which will be raffled off at a fashion show event planned for July 13.

To help with the Langdons’ financial burdens, an account has been set up at SASCU under the name, “the family of Jaxon Langdon.” The account number is #1703081. Etransfers can also be sent to babyjaxon2018@gmail.com.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter