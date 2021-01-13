Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)

Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)

Shuswap RCMP battle increasing trend of breaching of bail conditions

Staff sergeant said more breaches due to province’s direction of trying not to hold people in custody

People breaching their bail conditions with increased frequency were among the notable statistics from the Salmon Arm RCMP in the last quarter of 2020.

Investigative highlights for October, November and December of last year included a total of 20 breach-of-interim-release charges laid, more than triple 2019’s number of six for the same period.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said that’s directly attributable to the provincial direction of trying not to hold people in custody if at all possible, as well as to recent case law.

“We’re paying attention to those conditions where people are being released back into our communities,” he said.

West outlined the statistical highlights and lowlights at city council’s Jan. 11 meeting.

On the positive side, break and enter cases were down, which West attributed to people being at home more during the pandemic. Break and enters to businesses also decreased – six compared to 11 during the last quarter of 2019.

Domestic violence cases were down 11 per cent over the final three months of 2019, West said.

In traffic enforcement, he said officers logged more than 119 traffic stops in the last three months, 26 of which were impaired or prohibited drivers who were charged and their vehicles impounded.

He said officers have also been working on child pornography cases. Those cases are very labour intensive when it comes to obtaining and executing search warrants, he pointed out.

Read more: Salmon Arm gets hopeful sign in quest to reduce trucks’ engine brake noise

Read more: Crime stats show incidents of violence up in Salmon Arm

Fingerprinting residents for police information checks and vulnerable sector checks resumed in October. West said it took time to get the service running again to ensure staff and the public felt safe during the pandemic.

He said he’ll be starting to publicize the detachment’s online crime reporting system for certain types of complaints, as it will be operational by the summer.

West said staffing vacancies have continued due to transfers and officer retirements, sometimes with a shortage as high as five officers. He said two new officers will be coming in, but the detachment has three other vacancies to fill.

“Due to these vacancies, we have engaged the RCMP’s Southeast District Reserve Constable program to provide well-needed relief to our officers.”

Mayor Alan Harrison asked West about the relatively new sign on the east end of town that tells truckers to avoid using engine brakes as they head down the hill.

West said he contacted the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers who came to the community one afternoon monitoring a number of commercial vehicles. One trucker received a ticket for using engine brakes. West said he will send continued reminders to CVSE as well as the highway patrol unit, which has also been active in the area recently.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump impeached for the second time, this time for ‘incitement of insurrection’
Next story
Canada’s outgoing military commander sounds alarm over threat of xenophobia

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council approved a delay in penalty fees for overdue business licenses. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
City delays deadline to pay business license fees

Businesses will have until April 30 before they are penalized

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Those on off-road vehicles and snowmobiles who venture into sensitive areas in B.C.'s backcountry considered sensitive habitats will face increased fines. Photo submitted
BC AdventureSmart urging people to stay safe outside in Revelstoke

The organization has information booths planned for the area

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Salmon Arm mayor asks RCMP about enforcement of the ‘no engine brakes’ sign at the east end of town ahead of the large hill. (File photo)
Shuswap RCMP battle increasing trend of breaching of bail conditions

Staff sergeant said more breaches due to province’s direction of trying not to hold people in custody

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

Kelowna RCMP is looking for this man caught on surveillance. (Kelowna RCMP)
WATCH: Kelowna RCMP looking for assault suspect

Police have released a video in hopes of identifying the suspect

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Most Read