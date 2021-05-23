B.C.Wildfire Service crews continue to work on a fire that broke out at Annis Bay northeast of Salmon Arm Saturday, May 22. The fire, 0.6 hectares in size, did not grow overnight and is classified as being held. The fire is suspected to be human-caused. (BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo)

B.C.Wildfire Service crews continue to work on a fire that broke out at Annis Bay northeast of Salmon Arm Saturday, May 22. The fire, 0.6 hectares in size, did not grow overnight and is classified as being held. The fire is suspected to be human-caused. (BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo)

Shuswap wildfire near Annis Bay being held

Suspected human-caused fire is 0.6 hectares in size and did not grow overnight

A suspected human-caused wildfire in the Shuswap is being held by B.C. Wildfire crews.

Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Kyla Fraser said the 0.6 hectare-sized fire, which began Saturday, May 22, did not grow in size overnight thanks to the efforts of the 20 firefighters and water tender battling the blaze.

“We hope to have the fire classified as under control by the end of the day (Sunday),” said Fraser.

A fire that started near the Little Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Railway near Naramata on Wednesday, May 19, is under control.

Fraser said there is no crew working at the site Sunday, and a final patrol of the area will be done this coming week.

Most of the Kamloops Fire Centre is currently in a moderate fire danger rating, with dry conditions and warm temperatures expected over the next few days.

Whether you are staying close to home or heading out in the backcountry this weekend, please remember to stay vigilant and be cautious with any activity that could start a wildfire.

If you see a wildfire, please report it to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

READ MORE: Missing West Kelowna man last spotted near Salmon Arm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Manitoba premier asks U.S. government to let states ship vaccines across border
Next story
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Just Posted

Torch Day Parade on Mackenzie Avenue on May 24, 1941. Photo by George Stocks Studio. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 10882)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for May 20

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

Sometimes we need to step back and look at the bigger picture. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Taking a minute to be grateful

Today I am grateful to live in Revelstoke where the most devastating… Continue reading

Britsh Columbia’s provincial capital of Victoria is named in honour of Queen Victoria. (File photo)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Queen Victoria to the test

How much do you know about the famous queen, her times, her legacy and other Victoria-related facts?

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Two new wildfires emerge near Peachland, Salmon Arm

Both fires cropped up on Saturday, with each suspected to be caused by a person

Trans-Canada Highway and Hillside Way, Kamloops. (Corco Highways photo)
UPDATE: Highway 1 reopens after pedestrian struck in Kamloops Saturday morning

Police closed the westbound lanes following 7:30 a.m. incident

Captain Angus Essenhigh , left, , Commodore Steve Moorhouse, second from left, accompany Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II , centre, on the flight deck, during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship’s maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)
VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth II visits carrier ahead of maiden deployment

Carrier will carry out visits to 40 countries including India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
VIDEO: Mother bear, cubs take a walk around Surrey neighbourhood

Photos, videos circulate online of bears near 164 Avenue and 85 Street

B.C.Wildfire Service crews continue to work on a fire that broke out at Annis Bay northeast of Salmon Arm Saturday, May 22. The fire, 0.6 hectares in size, did not grow overnight and is classified as being held. The fire is suspected to be human-caused. (BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo)
Shuswap wildfire near Annis Bay being held

Suspected human-caused fire is 0.6 hectares in size and did not grow overnight

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

On Saturday a group of protestors peacefully walked past an RCMP checkpoint at Caycuse. Several were later arrested. (Tristan Crosby/Submitted)
More than two dozen arrested in B.C. old-growth logging protests

Since enforcement began, 59 people arrested at various encampments

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

Young people walk into a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Saturday, May 22, 2021. More than 50 per cent of Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
More than half of Canadians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Canada edged ahead of the United States in its proportion of inoculations on Thursday

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo took a moment in the legislature to honour Salmon Arm “volunteer extraordinaire” Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday, May 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap MLA honours Salmon Arm’s late ‘volunteer extraordinaire’

Greg Kyllo took time in the legislature to honour Petronella Peach, who died unexpectedly on Monday

The Cactus Court housing property was intended to have zero barriers for accessibility, but the door sills are visibly above the outer layer of concrete. It is one of the issues that BC Housing is currently looking to have corrected. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review)
BC Housing weighs potential fall opening for overdue South Okanagan projects

The two affordable housing developments were originally set to open June 2020

Most Read