Shuswap wildfire near Annis Bay being held

Suspected human-caused fire is 0.6 hectares in size and did not grow overnight

B.C.Wildfire Service crews continue to work on a fire that broke out at Annis Bay northeast of Salmon Arm Saturday, May 22. The fire, 0.6 hectares in size, did not grow overnight and is classified as being held. The fire is suspected to be human-caused. (BC Wildfire Service Facebook photo)

A suspected human-caused wildfire in the Shuswap is being held by B.C. Wildfire crews.

Kamloops Fire Centre information officer Kyla Fraser said the 0.6 hectare-sized fire, which began Saturday, May 22, did not grow in size overnight thanks to the efforts of the 20 firefighters and water tender battling the blaze.

“We hope to have the fire classified as under control by the end of the day (Sunday),” said Fraser.

A fire that started near the Little Tunnel on the Kettle Valley Railway near Naramata on Wednesday, May 19, is under control.

Fraser said there is no crew working at the site Sunday, and a final patrol of the area will be done this coming week.

Most of the Kamloops Fire Centre is currently in a moderate fire danger rating, with dry conditions and warm temperatures expected over the next few days.

Whether you are staying close to home or heading out in the backcountry this weekend, please remember to stay vigilant and be cautious with any activity that could start a wildfire.

If you see a wildfire, please report it to 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.

