A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail, but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)

Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Oct. 27 was a bad day on the Bruhn Bridge with two accidents snarling traffic but remarkably injuring no one.

According to Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, the first traffic havoc of the day took place before sunrise as an eastbound van lost control midway across the bridge and struck its guardrail.

McNeil said the constable who attended the scene remarked the roads seemed to in good shape and conditions probably did not play a role in the crash. The driver of the van was not injured.

Later in the day, a four-vehicle crash again disrupted traffic on the bridge. McNeil said a westbound Ford Focus had stopped at the west end of the bridge and was signalling a left turn onto Old Spallumcheen Road and a Jeep Wangler had come to a stop behind it. A westbound semi truck with a trailer fully loaded with hay struck the back of the jeep and pushed both smaller vehicles into an eastbound semi truck. The Jeep stuck the bridge’s guard rail and McNeil said it was fortunate it did not roll over the side.

Read More: Sicamous projects get Communities in Bloom awards

Read More: Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

McNeil said both vehicles were destroyed and the westbound semi also received significant damage but no one was injured.

The driver of the westbound semi was ticketed for failing to leave sufficient space between vehicles. McNeil said weather did not play a role in the crash.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the bridge area was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as crews cleaned up from the crash.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR
Next story
Resort releases more details on upcoming operations

Just Posted

There has been COVID-19 exposures at two elementary schools in District 42. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

This includes three school exposures in Kelowna

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has released additional details about upcoming winter operations. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Resort releases more details on upcoming operations

Opening day is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Revelstoke

The new traffic circle in Revelstoke will open Oct. 29. (Submitted/City of Revelstoke)
Roundabout to open Oct. 29

Ribbon cutting details to be released

Friends and family of Sonya Riome, 35, are confirming she died in the fire. (Contributed)
Updated: Woman dies in weekend Revelstoke house fire

The fire gutted the property

The Revelstoke Humane Society’s pet photos with Santa is looking a little bit different this year due to the pandemic. (Contributed/file photo)
Humane Society hosting pet holiday photo fundraiser

Their annual photos with Santa event is looking different this year due to the pandemic

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. records 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged

Infection spike continues, 21 senior facilities affected

People march during a climate strike in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Judge rejects 15 youths’ climate change lawsuit against Canadian government

Justice Michael Manson has granted the government’s motion to strike the plaintiffs’ claim

A four-vehicle accident on the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous destroyed two cars and a section of bridge guardrail but remarkably injured no one. (Sicamous RCMP Image)
Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Steven Gardner in an Instagram selfie that contributed to his arrest.
Receipt plus Instagram selfie leads to arrest of Kamloops man

Steven Gardner is facing three firearms charges

A woman walks through check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Strong support for pre-flight COVID testing ahead of upcoming WestJet trial: YVR

Airport is partnering with UBC, which is helping choose the method of pre-flight testing

October is Foster Parent Appreciation month. (stock image)
North Okanagan foster families applauded

October is Foster Parent Appreciation Month

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(File)
Two more Kelowna flights flagged as having COVID-19 aboard

A flight from Vancouver to Kelowna and a flight from Kelowna to Edmonton have been identified

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau says pandemic ‘really sucks,’ and that Christmas gatherings are up in the air

The prime minister encouraged residents to continue to follow the advice of local health authorities

Most Read