Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

Although a total of five vehicles were involved, no one was injured

Oct. 27 was a bad day on the Bruhn Bridge with two accidents snarling traffic but remarkably injuring no one.

According to Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil, the first traffic havoc of the day took place before sunrise as an eastbound van lost control midway across the bridge and struck its guardrail.

McNeil said the constable who attended the scene remarked the roads seemed to in good shape and conditions probably did not play a role in the crash. The driver of the van was not injured.

Later in the day, a four-vehicle crash again disrupted traffic on the bridge. McNeil said a westbound Ford Focus had stopped at the west end of the bridge and was signalling a left turn onto Old Spallumcheen Road and a Jeep Wangler had come to a stop behind it. A westbound semi truck with a trailer fully loaded with hay struck the back of the jeep and pushed both smaller vehicles into an eastbound semi truck. The Jeep stuck the bridge’s guard rail and McNeil said it was fortunate it did not roll over the side.

McNeil said both vehicles were destroyed and the westbound semi also received significant damage but no one was injured.

The driver of the westbound semi was ticketed for failing to leave sufficient space between vehicles. McNeil said weather did not play a role in the crash.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, the bridge area was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic as crews cleaned up from the crash.



