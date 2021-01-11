Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed in hit and run

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP say a woman who died from injuries after being found in cardiac arrest on a private road in an RV resort may have been the victim of a hit and run.

In a Monday, Jan. 11 update on the investigation, police said the 64-year-old woman (previously reported to be 65) was found suffering from significant injuries on a roadway within the Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road in Malakwa. She was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Sicamous RCMP officers have been working with the RCMP’s Southeast District General Investigation Section and forensic specialists from with Integrated Forensic Identification Services on this investigation which, according to Sicamous detachment commander Sgt. Murray McNeil, has led police to believe the woman was struck by a motor vehicle.

“This is now considered a fatal hit-and-run and we are once again asking the public for information regarding this incident,” said McNeil.

On Jan. 1, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sicamous RCMP was called to assist the BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to reports of an adult woman found in medical distress in the Cedars RV and Resort. The injured woman was found in the middle of a private roadway by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and also launched an investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any additional information, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

