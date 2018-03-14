Photographs of circles in the ice of Shuswap lake were taken on March 4. (Photo contributed)

Sicamous site of attempt to contact extraterrestrials

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Dan Berg described the series of events that led him to hear about the rings on the Shuswap Lake ice spotted and photographed by a Sunnybrae resident as a synchronicity — a fateful coincidence.

It was not so much the circles themselves, but what he was doing the evening of March 3, the night before they were discovered, that got Berg’s attention. He was attempting to contact visitors from other planets.

Along with another man he met online in the forums of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI) website, Berg conducted a Close Encounter of the Fifth Kind (CE-5) protocol. They chose the beach near the Old Town Bay Marina in Sicamous as a location because Berg lives in Revelstoke and his fellow extraterrestrial seeker is from Salmon Arm.

He described the protocol as a way to initiate peaceful contact with interstellar visitors.

“The protocols were designed by Dr. Stephen Greer who did the documentary Unacknowledged which I recommend everybody watch, and essentially it’s meditation through consciousness.”

The meditation Berg described involves focusing on recognizable terrain features.

“In my meditation all I did was concentrate on the edge of the Rocky Mountains and Shuswap Lake for 40 minutes nonstop,” he said.

After completing the meditation and scanning the foggy sky for signs of life until about 11:30 p.m., Berg and his companion left, thinking it had been an unsuccessful excursion.

Days later, a coworker who was aware of his interest in extraterrestrial visitors showed him a picture of the ice circles which was originally provided to the Salmon Arm Observer and then shared with the Revelstoke Review.

“I think it was kind of cool and kind of ironic that something as strange as those circles that no one has ever seen before showed up the night that we were out here,” Berg said.

He added he isn’t saying with any certainty that the circles have any link to the protocol, but thinks it is an interesting coincidence and a fun idea to entertain.

Whether the circles in the ice were some easily explainable phenomenon or a cryptic message from the stars, Berg plans to keep trying to make peaceful contact with extraterrestrials.

He is spurred on by the online community who discuss and share their experiences and successes performing the protocol.

“Had I not seen them successfully done online I would never have thought to even try such a thing.”

Berg chose March 3 to perform the protocol for the first time because it was international CE-5 day. He said thousands of other groups worldwide went out to perform the protocol.

Berg said he is interested in putting together a group to go out and perform the protocol regularly.

“I encourage people to check it out, it expands the mind a little bit — a lot,” he said.

Previous story
Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

Just Posted

Advocate says universal child care long overdue in B.C.

Lynell Anderson says $3 billion child care investment positive first step

2018 Budget proposes 4.5 per cent tax increase

Revelstoke Review takes a look at proposed 2018 budget

Pee Wee hockey team heading to provincial championships

Finished regular season with 14-2 record

PHOTOS: Grizzlies hold off Wranglers for Game 5 OT win

Grizzlies surge to a 3-2 series lead with Game 6 tonight

Fatal Kelowna fire deemed accidental

The fire in which a woman died was sparked accidentally.

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

An Okanagan mother’s struggle with the overdose death of her son

The 17-year-old boy’s death is being investigated as one of Penticton’s four homicides last year

Stephen Hawking dies at 76

Hawking has been the forefront of scientific discovery in fields of cosmology, quantum gravity

Crown won’t appeal acquittal of accused in Tina Fontaine case

Prosecutors say only errors in law can be appealed when someone is found not guilty

Trudeau: Canada won’t be a back door for cheap steel

Trudeau says measures available to prevent Canada being used as back door for steel

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Most Read