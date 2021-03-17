The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)

Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

A Sicamous youth is facing charges after a pair of vehicles were seriously damaged in the early hours of March 17.

According to a statement from the RCMP, officers were called to to Elliott Crescent at 3:30 a.m. March 17 for a report of a male voice yelling and breaking the pre-dawn peace.

Multiple calls were received about the disturbance and one of the callers reported seeing an unknown man slashing the tires of a vehicle parked in a driveway. The person who slashed the tires left the scene on foot before police arrived.

Two vehicles parked in a house’s driveway had all four of their tires slashed and one of them had its paint scratched. The resident of the house was unsure of the vandal’s identity.

According to Sicamous RCMP, their investigation led them to arrest a 16-year-old. The youth was charged with mischief under $5,000 and then released with a court date scheduled for May in Salmon Arm.

Read More: Shuswap mom shares rewarding and tragic life experiences to encourage organ donation

Read More: People in Salmon Arm without homes receive vaccine on pandemic anniversary


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Well-being projects in Revelstoke receive Columbia Basin Trust funds

The school district and women’s shelter society were grant recipients

Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: From the beauty department to a construction site

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The Sicamous RCMP arrested and charged a 16-year-old after the tires on two cars were slashed in the early hours of March 17. (File Photo)
Sicamous youth charged after tires slashed

Police were called to Elliott Crescent in the early hours of March 17

The City of Penticton approved a multi-million dollar revitalization plan for Skaha Lake Park Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (File photo)
Penticton approves multi-million dollar Skaha Lake Park revamp

The revitalization is estimated to cost between $2.8 million to $3.8 million

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

(File photo)
South Okanagan RCMP recover more than 100 stolen car keys

Several other items believed to be stolen were also seized

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Most Read