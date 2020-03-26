SilverStar Mountain Resort has announced an employee has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (Morning Star - file photo)

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

A SilverStar Mountain Resort employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter to all employees, the resort said the employee lived in the Silver Lode staff housing suites and shared a room with other employees who have also been notified.

“Our goal is, and continues to be, to keep employees, guests and the local community safe in the midst of the COVID-19 public health crisis,” said SilverStar media relations manager Chantelle Deacon.

What is known is the employee left the resort on Wednesday, March 18, and travelled by private car to the Kelowna Airport. The individual flew to Vancouver and then on to Sydney, Australia.

READ MORE: SilverStar asking staff members to return home

READ MORE: Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort closes for season

The employee began to notice symptoms on March 21 in Australia, was tested and confirmed positive results came out March 25.

The individual has reported “feeling better” today (March 26).

Deacon said SilverStar Mountain Resort has alerted Interior Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the airlines about the case.

“We have informed the correct authorities and will follow their guidance,” Deacon said.

The resort had announced a one-week shutdown from March 15-22 because of the disease but decided to close for the season on March 17.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series
Next story
Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

Just Posted

Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 connected to a heliskiing operation near Revelstoke

MLA Doug Clovechock invites Revelstokians to virtual town hall meeting

Concerning the COVID-19 crisis

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Not the time for vacation: Shuswap trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

Revelstoke trails closed by outbreak

Here’s a running list of affected trails and areas

66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far

186 people have now recovered, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

Okanagan writers support local charities with Virtual Reading Series

Read Local Okanagan puts on the series featuring over 10 local writers and artists

B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies; limits buying quantities

Province is also creating a provincial supply chain coordination unit

COVID-19: Here’s what is considered an essential service in B.C.

Taxis, hotels, weather forecasters and accountants some of the dozens deemed an essential service

BC Liquor Stores closing on Sundays, seeing skyrocketing sales amid COVID-19

Stores are taking extra hygiene measures to reduce transmission

Building inspector urges renovators to get permits

Projects have been beginning without building permits during COVID-19 shutdowns

COVID-19: South Okanagan physician community seeking PPE donations

Those willing to donate unused equipment (list below) should contact ppedonations@sosdivision.ca.

Most Read