File photo

Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

Despite a brief halt to the game, a case of coronavirus at a local sports club ended with a winning score for players and patrons.

A squash player at the Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 sometime on or before Oct. 19.

In response, the club postponed the league for two weeks while a total of six players self-isolated. The bar remained open during that time.

There would have been only one other person the affected played a game against, but these two were joined by four others at a table inside the bar.

None of the others at the table contracted the virus, according to Roster co-owners Anya and Hussein Hollands.

“There was no transmission at the club,” Anya said.

The Hollands, who are both also medical professionals in the community, are pleased with the outcome.

“We can’t control the pandemic,” Anya said. “But we met it and it came to the club and the procedures worked.

The Roster has a detailed safety plan in place and emphasizes the importance of wearing masks. But the owners are also aware of the importance physical activity plays on one’s health.

“Yes, COVID-19 is here in the Interior Health,” said Anya. “But there’s a balance.”

Which is why the club is back up and running in full force.

But players are urged to keep themselves protected.

“At this stage with the level of COVID that we’re seeing, it makes sense to wear a mask,” said Anya, who plays in the women’s squash league and has no problem playing with a mask on.

The Hollands took over ownership of the Roster approximately one year ago, while Hussein has been a member with the club for close to a decade.

The pandemic has definitely been a challenge, forcing the club and bar to close for nearly four months in the spring. But an additional lounge space and protocols have allowed it to remain open since July.

READ MORE: Roster’s serves up Vernon pub expansion plans

“It has been really hard for businesses,” Hussein said.

The Roster has adapted and “we’re holding our own,” Hussein said. He credits the community for making the difference.

“People are really trying to support local business, true local business.”

Now the Roster would like to give back to its community and has plans to fundraise in support of the Upper Room Mission and Starfish Backpack program, and wants to match donations.

“These are charities we’ve supported before and we just personally feel are quite important in our community,” Anya said.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Roster revamps amid COVID-19 downtime

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCoronavirusSmall BusinessSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online
Next story
City of Revelstoke receives over $2 million for COVID recovery

Just Posted

On day 17 of his trek, Dwayne Buckle walked through Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Alberta man walking 1,500 km for cancer passes through Revelstoke

He hopes to raise funds and awareness to fight the disease

The City of Revelstoke has received over $2 million in COVID recovery funds from the federal government. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
City of Revelstoke receives over $2 million for COVID recovery

$425 million was distributed to BC local governments

Local youth Kaes Blommestin joins Lucas Myers on stage during the performance of the Revelstoke Project last in 2016. (File photo/Revelstoke Review)
The Revelstoke Project coming back to the stage

Lucas Myers will be performing the one-man show Nov. 27, 28

(United Way Southern Interior BC)
United Way moves 70th anniversary celebration online

United Way Southern Interior BC is launching an online fundraising campaign to celebrate

Rigel Sun and Nima Mostaghimi started the bike repair company Nomadic Mechanic this summer. Sun has decided to overwinter this year in Revelstoke with the business. (Photo by Kassandra Taylor)
Gone skiing: Nomadic bike mechanic overwinters in Revelstoke

Bikes sales boomed this summer during COVID-19

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

The Nov. 5, 2020, edition of the Vernon Morning Star was targeted by an individual or individuals looking to spread anti-mask, COVID-19 denying propaganda in a Coldstream newspaper box. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
COVID-19 denial propaganda litters the North Okanagan

Vernon Morning Star publisher learned readers found unusual flyer in Thursday edition

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on Nov. 5. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing woman

Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on Nov. 5

File photo
Single COVID-19 case contained at Vernon sports club

The Roster postponed squash season for two weeks following confirmed case

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read