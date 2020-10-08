Six RCMP officers injured in four days in B.C.’s southern interior

In four days, six RCMP officers in B.C.’s southern interior were injured on the job, while arresting ‘volatile’ individuals, according to police.

The six individuals were injured responding to incidents in Grand Forks, Salmon Arm, and Kamloops.

On Oct. 3 in Grand Forks, when responding to an intoxicated man said to be lying face down on the grass, the man became aggressive toward first responders. The RCMP said the 35-year-old then pulled an officer to the ground and assaulted him, before fleeing on foot. He was eventually apprehended.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In Kamloops, four days later, three officers were injured in the pursuit of an offender, who side-swiped an officer’s police car. A second officer’s arm was injured while avoiding the suspect’s vehicle, and the third while participating in the suspect’s eventual arrest.

In Salmon Arm, also on Oct. 7, two officers sustained injuries including a lower arm fracture, while responding to a man experiencing a mental health crisis. A stun-gun was used to subdue the man after lunging at both officers.

RCMP Southeast District Commander, Brad Haugli, said each of these dangerous situations not only deeply impacted the “extremely dedicated” police officers, but also has lasting implications on their families and colleagues.

Each and every day first responders leave their loved ones at home to risk their lives on the front lines as they do their part to contribute to public safety in the communities they serve. Our men and women in law enforcement are no exception, said Haugli.

I commend each of these officers for their actions and my team commits to support each officer as they recuperate from their injuries.

