Nicole and Scott Latka returned to Vernon 20 years later to recreate their wedding photo at Polson Park. (Contributed)

‘Skater boy’ recreates wedding photo at Vernon’s Polson Park

The pair spent the day going down ‘memory lane’ on their latest visit

A former Vernon couple returned to visit family and recreate a very rad wedding photo last week that Birdman (Tony Hawk) would be proud of.

Nicole and Scott Latka, who now call Sparwood home, revisited the Polson Skate Park to capture the moment once again, only 26 years later.

The photo of Scott performing a skateboard grab, jumping his new bride as she crouches in her white gown beside the new photo taken only days ago has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Many commenting on how impressive it is that Scott can still skate.

“He’s 50,” Nicole said of her husband, who started skateboarding when he was a teen.

The pair met in Sparwood and moved to Vernon after Nicole graduated.

Nicole attended hair school and became a stylist at Lookin Sharp Hair Design. Scott worked at Lake Country Truss.

They have since relocated to the East Kootenays where Nicole owns her own salon, Scott works for Teck Coal and they raise their two sons, ages 14 and 17.

When they visited, Nicole said they “spent the day on memory lane.”

“We went to the church where we got married, St. James Catholic Church,” she said.

The Latkas walked through Polson Park where their wedding photos were taken, and stopped at the skateboard park, of course.

After, they got some ice cream and went to Paddlewheel Park where they had their reception 20 years ago.

In celebration of their 20th anniversary on June 23, “we stayed at Sparkling Hills for a couple of nights,” Nicole said.

From everyone at the Morning Star, we wish you a very happy anniversary! And keep shredding, Scott.

