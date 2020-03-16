(FIle photo)

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

Big White Ski Resort has ceased operations for the remainder of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, ski resort president and CEO Peter Plimmer said the decision was made for the safety of everyone.

“The last six hours have made it clear that no matter what procedures we put in place, we cannot guarantee the safety of our staff, guests and residents.” said Plimmer.

READ MORE: Big White hosts its largest race event in history

Plimmer said operations impacted by the closure include ski lift operations, Elevation Spa, Big White Ski & Board School, The Kids Centre, Black Forest Day Lodge and the Westridge Warming Hut.

Despite the closures, Plimmer said The Woods, Clocktower Coffee and the Happy Valley Cafeteria will temporarily remain open at the resort with some adjusted hours.

With the closure, Plimmer said it will take some time before everyone can leave the resort.

“With more than 6,000 people currently residing in the resort, this will take some time and incredible effort to organize the systematic departure from the resort,” said Plimmer.

“In an effort to avoid crowding and congestion, as we help guide our guests and team members off the mountain, we ask that you follow the instructions, and those of the businesses that can assist, by referring to our website.”

Resort staff will be working as hard as they can to help people adjust their travel bookings so they can return home, according to Plimmer.

Peak Pride, which was also schedule to be held at Big White between April 1 to 5, has also been cancelled due to COVID-19.

For more up-to-date information on the closure, you can visit Big White’s website.

