Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

An avalanche near Fernie, which RCMP say was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers, has claimed the life of a 36-year-old Alberta man.

RCMP say Elk Valley RCMP and Fernie Search and Rescue recovered the body of of the skier who was caught in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

RCMP and Search and Rescue were notified of the fatal avalanche at about 6 pm Jan. 8, in the Lizard Mountain range east of Fernie Monday afternoon.

Searchers located and recovered the body of the victim shortly thereafter.

A release from the RCMP say so far the investigation has revealed that the avalanche was triggered by a group of backcountry skiers.

Fernie Search and Rescue technicians also removed the remaining members of the ski group out of the area to safety and have completed the recovery of the deceased.

The BC Corner Service and RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

RCMP say no further information is being released.

Forecasted conditions in the region are very dangerous, according to Avalanche Canada, with natural avalanches likely and human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Rail trail purchase finalized
Complaint about "excessive nudity" in change rooms

Kelowna snowmobilers thankful to be safe

Search and rescue crews found the Kelowna men after a night in the backcountry

Location of new sani-dump proposed

City hoping to reel in RV users with promise of sanitation station

Avalanche danger climbs to high for Okanagan

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue warn against travel into the backcountry

Nordic skiers hit the podium at BC Cup

Athletes also competed at junior team selections in Quebec

Contemporary roots artist WiL ready to rock the PAC

Performs Feb. 15

Furry friends surprise Silver Star Skiers

Pack of Bernese Mountain Dogs visit the village to promote SPCA fundraiser

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Rail trail purchase finalized

Purchase of CP corridor between Armstrong and Sicamous finalized

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

High snowpack for the Okanagan

Cool and wet weather in November led to the rapid development of the early-season snow pack

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

