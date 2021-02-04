Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)

SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

SkipTheDishes is forcing British Columbians who order-in to pay more in what’s being called a “tone-deaf” move by B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices Association president Ian Tostenson.

On Wednesday, the company tacked on a $0.99 surcharge on B.C. orders after the province introduced a cap on delivery fees amid the pandemic.

“Previously, apps like SkipTheDishes charged around 30 per cent to restaurants for providing delivery services,” explained Tostenson.

Food Service COVID-19 legislation now restricts apps like SkipTheDishes from charging restaurants more than 15 per cent of a meal’s cost for delivery.

The emergency order also prevents companies from cutting the pay of delivery drivers.

A SkipTheDishes spokesperson told Black Press Media the “B.C. fee” was added to prevent “impact to the service and support we’re able to provide all of our stakeholders.”

Tostenson said restaurants are being “held hostage” by companies like SkipTheDishes, which stand to profit off of their need to pivot their business strategies amid the pandemic.

“Delivery became critical as in-store dining was restricted,” the CEO explained. “It’s disrespectful to do this.”

The B.C. fee is the first temporary surcharge SkipTheDishes has added to its services. It plans to rescind the fee when the order is lifted.

READ MORE: B.C. caps restaurant delivery fees at 15%, temporarily


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

I

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm
Next story
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Just Posted

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Revelstoke free breakfast program feeding 54% more students this year

Program says the increase is due to a growing program, not necessarily growing need

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

Due to multiple members of Revelstoke Grizzlies catching COVID-19, the hockey team has cancelled the rest of its season. (Bill Pringle photography)
New COVID cases for Revelstoke jump to 12

Data from Jan. 24 to 30

Emergency worker Tyler Morgan administers a COVID-19 test at Juneau International Airport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)
No deaths for 2nd day in a row as Interior Health records 63 new COVID-19 cases

There are currently 49 people in the hospital with 20 in critical care

Protect Our Winters has launched an education platform for students and educators called Hot Planet Cool Athletes. (Submitted/Xact Visual)
POW Canada launches youth education program

Hot Planet Cool Athletes offers climate science education for Grades 2-12

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Most Read