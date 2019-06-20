Slackwater Brewing has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Penticton. (Photo courtesy of Jason Brinkman)

Slackwater Brewing officially opens in the South Okanagan

Two level brewery features street side and rooftop patios

After a six-month renovation seeing the former Mule Nightclub space completely transform, Slackwater Brewing has officially opened its doors.

A successful soft opening last weekend saw friends and family happily take in the newly bright, vibrant taproom and brewery, said Slackwater’s co-founder Liam Peyton.

“We’re so incredibly proud to be a permanent fixture in this community, one that has really inspired myself and our entire team — all of whom have earned the high fives and handshakes they’re now getting after the effort it took to get this space opened up,” Peyton said.

READ MORE: Bidding farewell to The Mule Nightclub

Making full use of both levels of the building, Slackwater’s ground floor plays host to a large, open taproom wrapping around its brewery with a stage for live music and garage doors leading to a streetside patio.

Upstairs a parlour games lounge, dining room, rooftop patio and private dining room all get their own double-sided bar looking down onto brewmaster Chris Vandenberg’s custom built 10 hectolitre brewing system. It’s look is clean, modern and bright with hits of water-colour tones and wood throughout, a collaboration with designer Jennifer Robinson of Guerard’s Fine Furniture.

Although the space is just opening, its brewmaster, formally of Powell Street and Postmark Brewing, has been busy perfecting recipes and showcasing them across British Columbia. Already scooping up coveted awards such as People’s Choice Best Beer at Okanagan Fest of Ale and People’s Choice Best Brewery at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival, there’s great confidence in Slackwater balstering Penticton’s budding craft beer scene.

Rounding out the eight tap Slackwater draught beer list are four guest taps, a seasonal cask, cider and local wines.

Executive Chef Ben Overland brings more inspired flavours to this beer hall style taproom with small and large plates such as Nashville-style chicken, ale-braised bratwurst, Okanagan summer salads and beer-cheese fondue.

“We weren’t sure as to how a counter-service operation of this scale would work but it seemed to be well received and added to the casual ambiance of the room,” said Peyton.

Slackwater Brewing officially opened June 19 and operates from noon to 10 p.m. daily, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The ground floor taproom is family-friendly until 8 p.m. with a kids menu. Slackwater is walk-in only with opportunities to book for large and corporate groups.

